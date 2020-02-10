SIMILAR POSTS

Prodigal sonMartin Whitly will feel somewhat unsure thanks to the arrival of Dermot Mulroney.

TVLine has learned that Mulroney will return in the Fox drama in the last five episodes of his newbie.

The actor will play Nicholas Endicott, a charming and sophisticated New York billionaire and art patron who is also an old friend of Jessica (Bellamy Young) before Martin was arrested. If both Jessica and Nicholas witness a murder, much to Martin’s contempt, they will be pushed back into each other’s lives.

Mulroney will make his debut in the March 30 episode. Includes his long list of recent TV credits The just gems, four weddings and a funeral, arrested development and Station 19,

New episodes of Prodigal son Air Monday at 9 / 8c. As Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, recently teased TVLine, the drama is heading towards a “very curvy” finale of the first season: “I’m just saying that the family is balanced More more complicated than you think it is.”

Your thoughts on Mulrony’s casting? Write a comment below!

