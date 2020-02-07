Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in the crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. The group flew to a girls basketball tournament in his Mamba sports academy. Gianna’s team was trained by Bryant and played in the tournament.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including the role that heavy fog played, and a final report is not expected for at least a year.

A witness informed the NTSB that the helicopter was flying back and forth through the fog before plunging directly into the slope. The witness said he saw the helicopter for 1 to 2 seconds before it reached the hill.

The helicopter dashboard was destroyed in the crash and most of the equipment was moved according to the NTSB update. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

According to the investigators, the motors and rotors had been working at the time of the impact since a branch was felled at the crash site.

The Friday report was only informative and contained no information about the cause of the crash. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the death of the victims from blunt trauma was considered an accident.

Ara Zobayan was the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters and had more than 8,200 flight hours. He was also approved to fly with instruments only – a more difficult rating that allowed pilots to fly at night and through clouds – and was a pilot with other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The 50-year-old pilot’s most recent flight rating included training on accidental flying in bad weather conditions. It was about how to recover when the plane’s nose was pointing too far up or down and what to do when the helicopter was pointing strongly to the side. The pilot received satisfactory grades in the review that took place in May 2018.

The deaths rocked Los Angeles and the sports world, with monuments spanning the city and honors at the Super Bowl and other games. A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center. In the arena, Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two decade. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The aircraft did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System, which signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be prescribed for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian Democrats, have asked the FAA to commission the devices after the tragedy.

It is not clear whether the warning system would have averted the crash. The helicopter didn’t have to have a black box either.

A public memorial to baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held at the Anaheim Angel Stadium on February 10. Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.

Associated press authors John Antczak in Los Angeles and David Koenig in Dallas and business writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

