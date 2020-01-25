Probabeel writes history twice with Karaka Million

advertisement

On a dream day for the operation in Akau, star mare Probabeel arrived in Kiwi race filklore yesterday with an exceptional victory in the $ 1 million Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600 meters) over Ellerslie yesterday.

Just over an hour after the Te Akau stables celebrated their fourth consecutive victory in the $ 1m Karaka 2YO (1200m) with Cool Aza Beel, also by Savabeel and also ridden by the best Kiwi hoop Opie Bosson, Probabeel became the first Karaka Million 2YO winner sometime 12 months later return to twilight and win the 3YO Classic.

The Karaka Million concept is in its 13th year, and the three-year race was introduced in 2010 and raised to a $ 1 million scholarship in 2018.

The previous best result of a Karaka Million 2YO winner was from Lisa Latta-trained Fort Lincoln, who finished third in 2012 in the three-year race in 2012. Robotic performed all spring at group level in Sydney and won comfortably first -up earlier this month in Awapuni.

Sent as a $ 1.60 favorite to complete her historic Karaka Million double, she was helped by a perfectly timed ride from Bosson and delivered properly. Probabeel fell back well in the field when the free-flowing Pimlico and Our Creed set a strong pace at the front.

She was still at the tail of a vast field that came from the side to the home corner, but Bosson did not panic.

He hung Probabeel in the open field and put the pedal on the floor, and Probabeel reacted explosively.

She shot forward within the last 300 meters, opened a clear pause and kept the strong-finishing Australian raider Conqueror at bay to win one and a half and a half.

Hasstobegood again finished two and a half length in third place, just before Harlech.

“A bit of pressure came on today, and I really wanted to get through it,” relieved Matamata trainer Jamie Richards, who trains both Million winners. “But all the praise for everyone, it was a great team performance and a great result.

PHIL WALTER / GETTY IMAGES

Probabeel explodes along the straight to Ellerslie to win the Karaka Million Classic.

“She probably came back a bit further than we might have wanted, but we didn’t want Opie to rush her.

“She was a bit unhappy in Awapuni last time when we drove her for a more prominent position.

“Opie just kept her happy, and then she accelerated very well in the straight and imposed pretty nicely.

“Now we are really looking forward to bringing her back to Australia, more than likely for the Surround Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on February 29.”

The victory made for a great day for the owners of the filly, Cambridge Stud owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay.

They had previously won the $ 100,000 Karaka Cup (2200m) with Dance Card, while Bavella was placed in the Mr Tiz Trophy (1200m), and the lightly ridden filly Taroni in the Karaka Million 2YO.

“What a day, what a horse,” said Brendan Lindsay. “I thought she would win easily when she was in the lead in the line, but it got a bit nervous in the last bit, but we’re here now.

“She is the first horse to ever do this, and I think it will be a long time before anyone else does it again.”

PHIL WALTER / GETTY IMAGES

Opie Bosson shows his joy after winning Cool Aza Beel in the Karaka Million 2YO.

Meanwhile, the incredible stranglehold of Te Akau Racing on the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) has been extended to the fourth year with an excellent victory from Cool Aza Beel in the million dollar youth position over Ellerslie.

The syndication powerhouse dominated the sales-limited race in recent seasons, and no one else has taken a look since Xiong Feng won it back in 2016.

Copper David Ellis, Richards (formerly in collaboration with Stephen Autridge) and Bosson have worked together to win the race with Melody Belle in 2017, Avantage in 2018, Probabeel in 2019 and now Cool Aza Beel in 2020.

Exactly on the eve of New Zealand’s New Year’s blood sales, where Te Akau will once again be a force on the buyers bank, these results are the kind of advertising that money cannot buy.

“It’s great,” Richards said. “It’s really a great way to start the biggest week of the year for us.”

