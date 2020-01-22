advertisement

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Pro Bowl adds a new variant that could reward teams for taking a risk.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that its upcoming all-star game in Orlando will include a rule change that will allow a team to keep the ball after it hits. The scoring team can remain in possession of the ball on their own 25-yard line and play a quarter-final. Take a first down and the offensive gets a new row of downs. If you don’t win 15 yards, it’s downs turnover and a good field position for the other conference.

The scoring team can also determine that the opponent receives the ball on the opponent’s 25-yard line, similar to a kick-off that results in a touchback.

The 2020 Pro Bowl has also revised the rules for pre-snap penalties.

It is no longer a false start if a bent receiver in question twitches in a two-point position or lifts one foot as long as its other foot remains partially on the floor. It must also reset for a second before it snaps into place. A recipient who matches this exception is not considered to be on the move.

It is a false start if all 11 offensive players are set to a full second and a bent, authorized recipient breaks his or her posture by lifting both feet.

