“After a further editorial review, we found that this story did not meet our standards,” says the editorial team. “We removed it and apologize.”

The author and comedian Mariah Smith accused Chopra in the approximately 1,600-word article titled “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Love for Real?” That she was a “global fraudster” Instagram follower who played her leading role in ABCs “Quantico” came to Hollywood using Jonas, a singer and sometimes actress who became famous in her childhood as a member of the Jonas Brothers for her own benefit.

At least that seemed to be the core. The article meandered through the couple’s history to the wedding ceremonies that started on Saturday after a relatively quick engagement and criticized Chopra’s lifestyle. A few arguments put forward by Smith:

Chopra replied to Jonas direct messages on Twitter in late 2016, suggesting that he text her instead. This shows her “Hollywoodness” because she had the audacity to tell another celebrity “that her” team “is reading her direct messages.” This was Chopra’s way of “indicating that he was put on the short list of Hollywood men who would test her and her team for a possible romance.”

It’s ridiculous that Chopra, a self-made woman, wants to spend her money on luxury goods. This is somehow related to the claim that their team once “looked for the better man”.

Nick has long believed that he prefers to meet older women. (He is 10 years younger than Chopra, who is 36 years old.) The actress, on the other hand, was previously silent about her personal life. That makes them suspicious.

Chopra made Nick enter her wedding ceremony on horseback because she is terrible (and not because it is part of a Hindu wedding procession called Baraat).

Chopra told the Hindustan Times, an Indian newspaper, that she did not want to respond or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place right now. Such random things can’t bother it. ‘

The Cut updated the article before it was removed and attenuated the language. (For example, Smith’s “Global Scam Artist” note has been removed, but has been retained in a tweet that has now been deleted.)

Joe Jonas, Nick’s also famous brother and singer, and his fiancé Sophie Turner, who starred in “Game of Thrones”, came with tweets to defend the newlyweds, which were broadcast simultaneously. Jonas wrote that the cut should be ashamed of letting someone write such bad words. What Nick & Pri have is beautiful love, while Turner described the article as “absolutely inappropriate and totally disgusting”.

Among the celebrities who supported Chopra and Jonas was Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who tweeted that the cut “had a lot to answer for”.

“The @priyankachopra article was sexist, racist, and disgusting,” she continued. “It was also written by a woman who is so sad. It stinks of envy and bitterness.”

Arjun Kapoor, who appeared alongside Chopra in Bollywood’s film “Gunday” in 2014, tweeted that he knew Chopra personally and “is fairly certain that @nickjonas was not kidnapped and was not forced to unite love”.

Some journalists also spoke out against the play on Twitter and questioned the Cut’s decision to release it at all.

Iva Dixit, a New York Times magazine editor, agreed that a wedding that was so heavily based on sponsored content “had to be written a great deal”, but this attempt failed. CityLab writer Tanvi Misra tweeted that she “loved Nick Jonas’s thoroughly bad play because billions of Indians gasped collectively”. , , guy?! ‘”when Chopra announced her engagement. (Yes, there are many people out there, including this post reporter’s own Indian mother, who had no idea who Nick Jonas was before he became the soon-to-be Mr. Priyanka Chopra.)

Krutika Mallikarjuna, editor-in-chief of TV Guide, noted that much of the play was “based on a lack of understanding of Hindu wedding ceremonies and the view of the cultural norms of millions of people as crazy and something that must be forced on other people.” Vanity Fair critic Sonia Saraiya, who asked if it was a satire, also pointed out the cultural insensitivity and suggested to Smith “to put the ‘Indian as an evil temptress’ aside and immediately analyze whether Nick Jonas is a naive virgin would marry me instead. ‘ “

Louis Peitzman, deputy editor for arts and entertainment at BuzzFeed News, highlighted another important factor, the role of the editor in publishing the story.

Not to say that the authors here are impeccable! But as a writer, I had a lot of misguided, poorly formed ideas that luckily never came out because I had good editors. It is the responsibility of an editor to say that “that is not being pursued” or “hey, that is offensive”. Do it better.

– Louis Everything is quiet Everything is bright-zman (@LouisPeitzman) December 5, 2018

Chopra and Jonas have not yet responded to the article, and Smith has not returned a request for comment from the Washington Post. (Apparently she deleted a number of tweets about the article and Chopra.) A representative from New York magazine referred the post back to the editor’s note.

Author Bolu Babalola summarized the online conversation surrounding the blog post as follows: “This Cut article was really fun to believe that Nick & Priyanka was part of an elaborate performance piece after the race of an extremely rich person were, and I will never be forgiven for that. ‘

This post has been updated.

