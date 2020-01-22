advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is very excited to meet and sit with the former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the current World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Priyanka Chopra were among the renowned personalities who spoke at the World Economic Forum 2020. Priyanka spoke about the need to create the kind of progress they want to see to eradicate poverty and how India has successfully eradicated polio with with the help of 200 million volunteers.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Instagram, both dizzy with smiles. She endorsed it:

Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives since 2000. She really does God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is the former finance minister of Nigeria, an economist, international development expert and chairman of @gavialliance. This is an incredible organization and the evidence is in the numbers. With organizations such as Gavi and their wonderful partners such as @unicef ​​and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. Support Gavi and the great work they do by signing the petition on @GlblCtzn. # Davos2020.

Photo credit: priyankachopra

