Private schools in Dubai see sales rise to Dh8.45b in 2019-2020 - News

Private schools in Dubai earned Dh8.45 billion in tuition income in 2019-2020, according to new data from the Education Landscape Report of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The income does not include discounts offered on the KHDA approved fee.

Revenues continue to rise considerably year after year. The latest report, which showed data for the 2017-18 academic year, said the schools earned Dh7.5 billion.

In 2016-17, schools generated a turnover of Dh6.8 billion, Dh6.1 billion in 2015-16, Dh5.3 billion in 2014-15 and Dh4.7 billion in 2013-14.

The average costs paid in Dubai are Dh29,057, based on KHDA approved rates, and 51.1 percent of the students pay less than Dh20,000, according to the new data released Wednesday.

There are currently 295,148 students enrolled in a total of 208 private schools in Dubai. The total number of available seats in the emirate is 363,643.

“The private education sector of Dubai continues to build on its success and pave the way by embracing Dubai’s vision for the next 50 years in line with future expectations,” Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, chairman of the board and director general of the KHDA, said. “The success of major economic sectors in Dubai has created new opportunities that contribute to better infrastructure and more choice for families.

“Over the past ten years, Dubai has encouraged the opening of new private schools, training institutions and international business camps and helped us create a diverse educational community with diverse curricula and programs that meet the expectations of families. Today there is a wide range of options and choices in the market, compared to 10 years ago, and this has resulted in the steady progress of the sector making Dubai even more attractive – both regionally and internationally – We want to maintain progress and work as a catalyst to further strengthen education sector and fulfill our ambition to promote lifelong learning. “

