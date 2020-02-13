In the past seven years, 72 new schools have opened in Dubai and more than 70,000 additional students have enrolled.



According to the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), private schools in Dubai are not entitled to an increase in tuition fees from the new school year.

The announcement follows the publication of the annual Education Cost Index (ECI), which is calculated by the Dubai Statistics Center at -2.35 percent. The EBI is based on statistical indicators that meet international standards.

Mohammed Darwish, head of the KHDA Regulatory and Regulatory Commission, said: “The school fee framework prioritizes the interests of students and parents and encourages investment in the education sector by enabling schools to develop long-term growth plans and to motivate existing schools to improve the quality of the education on offer. The Education Cost Index offers both families and investors complete transparency and balances expectations. “

In the past seven years, 72 new schools have opened in Dubai and more than 70,000 additional students have enrolled. This means a 31 percent increase in the number of students attending private schools.

The KHDA School Fees Framework provides guidelines for schools to increase fees based on their inspection results and the ECI. The ECI of -2.35 percent means that the fees for the academic year 2020-21 remain unchanged.

Some private schools may be eligible for an exceptional fee increase based on clear admission criteria, as set out in the KHDA Exceptional Fee Framework.

According to the latest report on the educational landscape published by KHDA, enrollment in private schools in Dubai rose by 2.9 percent last year.