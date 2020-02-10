MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Brevin Pritzl, the Wisconsin security guard, looked from a podium to the last boxing score as Trevor Anderson leaned over from a couple of seats to compliment his teammate.

It may have been the only time Pritzl was surprised on Sunday after the Badgers’ 70-57 win over Ohio State.

Pritzl scored 19 points and scored 5 out of 6 points from the 3-point area, while Anderson added eight points. They led an outstanding performance from Wisconsins Bank that exceeded Ohio State reserves between 30 and 16.

“Call my husband,” Anderson said, looking down at Pritzl. “Damn a day for him!”

Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten Conference) responded to another tough week before the court with another home win in the Rough-and-Tumble League to cement the resumption of the NCAA tournament.

Strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after being taken on vacation in front of Badger players for allegedly using a racial term when he told a story from his time in the NBA. The school said there was no evidence that Helland directed a race-insensitive language against a player.

On Sunday, the Badgers regrouped with their fourth win in a row at the Kohl Center and ended the 4: 8 final of the first half with a 16: 0 run to take control with a 38:20 lead at half time.

“Getting stops was definitely the greatest. The biggest key was just locking, ”said Pritzl.

Andre Wesson had 11 points ahead of Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), who had nine of his 14 sales in the first half and struggled to get good shots in the paint.

6-foot 9-center Kaleb Wesson, who is the team’s top scorer with 14.3 points per game, spent much of the last seven minutes of the first half on the bench with nasty problems. He ended the 2-of-11 shooting with eight points.

D’Mitrik Trice, who scored eight goals, put two 3’s around a Pritzl-Trey towards the end of the first half, in 1:08 to put Wisconsin 36-20 in the lead.

“It was a big turning point,” said Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann. “Our remaining stock was not very good. But do them credit – they scored a lot of goals.”

In a statement last week to reporters, Helland said he apologized to the players after repeating what he called the “repulsive word” in telling the story and voicing his disapproval. Helland said that he made a mistake in a moment of inattention and that I have the deepest regret.

Swingman Kobe King, the team’s second goal scorer, left the program about two weeks ago to seek a transfer. Wisconsin defeated Michigan State in its first home game since King left the team on February 1.

Each of the last two home wins also followed hard road losses.

“For one, they’re resilient, learning, and always ready for the next challenge,” said Greg Gard, Wisconsin coach.

State of Ohio: The Buckeyes scored only 32% in the first half and 37% in the afternoon. They couldn’t keep up with Wisconsin’s perimeter attack after firing only 6 out of 19 (31%) from the 3-point line.

Wisconsin: Gard started on the forecourt for the first time this season along with the 6-11 Nate Reuvers and 6-10 Micah Potter, a Ohio state transfer. The change in lineup was accompanied by Reuvers (three blocks) and Potter (two blocks), and in the first half saw an inspiring feat at the defensive end near the bucket.

After the sloppy Buckeyes had dropped halfway by 18 at 18, they never got closer to the rest of the way than at 11. “I thought we hit a lot of balls,” said Holtmann. “The three of us did not challenge and argue enough.”

State of Ohio: The Buckeyes open a round of three out of four home games by hosting Rutgers on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers take a five-day break before visiting Nebraska on Saturday.

