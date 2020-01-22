Prison for a woman who bombarded the police with thousands of abusive and threatening messages

advertisement

A woman bombarded the police with thousands of abusive messages, threatening to attack officers with weapons, firearms, or explosives.

Tracey Partington has been described as “a recurring, uncomfortable and difficult thorn in the side” of a force for “several years”.

advertisement

She has been detained for more than two years after pleading guilty to harassing and violating an injunction.

Partington, 41, was also slapped with a new life-long injunction.

It means that she cannot contact Lancashire Constabulary or his staff, except in a real matter that requires police involvement, the troop said.

Police chiefs said their heinous harassment had a detrimental effect on staff well-being and the force’s ability to respond to real emergencies.

The officials have spent years investigating their false allegations.

Call agents were placed under “extreme demand and stress”

(Image: MEN)

An official has been exposed to more than 1,000 text messages described in court as “heinous and disgusting,” the Lancashire police said.

Partington’s abuse campaign started in 2017 and she was detained for four months in 2018 when the news stopped.

Read more about the latest top stories

However, they started again when she was released.

The troop said every contact should be logged and evaluated or used to determine if the threat was credible.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

This resulted in “extreme demand and strain” on the troop’s control room.

Partington from Hornby Road in Blackpool even tried to cover up their tracks with various cell phones.

After an investigation, she was arrested last September.

She was detained by a judge at Preston Crown Court

(Image: PA)

At Preston Crown Court, Partington pleaded guilty to harassing someone who was afraid of violence and violated an injunction between September and October 2019.

She was locked up for 27 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson said: “Almost daily and several times a day, threatening calls were received to attack police officers with weapons and firearms or explosive devices.

“These were used to deprive the armed forces of the ability to answer real service calls.

“Suffice it to say that Ms. Partington has been a recurring, uncomfortable, and difficult thorn in the side of the Lancashire police for several years, and I welcome the verdict, which I hope will mitigate the effects of her behavior.”

advertisement