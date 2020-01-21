Prison Essen Inspires YouTube Series

advertisement

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino. The situations / YouTube

Compensation for lackluster meals! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from a New York federal prison in September 2019 after serving eight months for tax evasion, and it was not surprising that he was eating rather mediocre food behind bars during his time.

37-year-old Sorrentino exclusively told Us Weekly that the meals in prison were so bad that they inspired him to create his new series on The Situations’ growing YouTube channel, titled Eating Our Best Life.

The series, which has six episodes so far, follows the Jersey Shore Alum and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) as they order their ultimate cheat meals and eat their way through various fast food chains. “I actually came up with this concept when I was in prison for about eight months,” Mike told us on Friday January 17th. For eight months I asked myself: “Do you know what? When I get out of jail, I pretty much eat my best life, like I do in a limousine every week. “And here we are, months later we have already filmed a whole series of episodes and it is really picking up speed and the subscribers really love it and we love to film it too. “

The reality star and his wife, 35, visited Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Sonic and Moe’s Southwest Grill and ate it to their heart’s content in the series. In the recent installment of Moe’s, see the Adapting Social clip below, the duo ordered six tacos, a “homewrecker” burrito, a “large bowl” of queso, chips with guacamole, two quesadillas, nachos with minced meat, and a stack – two crispy corn tortillas, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla, filled with spiced beans, grated cheese, fresh pico de gallo and queso.

The series was so popular with fans that they already submitted special requests. “They ask us if we want to expand and with guests and things like that. I think it’s really cool. I think we only have about 10 fast-food restaurants before we go into pizza and other restaurants,” added Mike. “We are so excited about progress … it’s a pretty fun, cool little segment for YouTube. So we’re excited. “

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star confirmed that he wanted to “involve” others in the series and said, “I think it will be really cool to get a guest in the limo and say,” What fast food place is your favorite? “or” Where do you want to go today? It will be really cool to see who likes what and things like that and pretty much leads our best life. “

In addition to being allowed to eat at will, Eating Our Best Life offers Mike and Lauren, who have been married since November 2018, the opportunity to spend more time together. “I love working with my wife. She is actually my better half and technically we are opposites, ”said the MTV star. “She is an ibex and I am a cancer and I think that we really balance ourselves very well on the screen.”

The New York native added: “I am so proud of her because she is the indictment and introducer on YouTube these days, so I am very, very proud of her and I am very excited about the future of our YouTube and the projects that we’re going to do in 2020. “

Lauren is also happy to work with her husband. “He really makes everyone open and becomes his authentic self in front of the camera, which is really a challenge for people,” she enthused, noting that Mike also encouraged her. “I am very confident that he will support me and he will always give me constructive feedback. We both do it together, which I think has the advantage that we are husband and wife because we do not withhold any information. He demands really pushing myself out and driving me to feel out of my box and just grow. That helped a lot, especially in our work. “

As Mike concluded: “It definitely brought us closer together.”

With reporting from Marc Lupo

