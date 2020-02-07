You would be shocked to learn Priscilla PresleyAge, and that’s because she looks more and more youthful these days, especially at a recent event.

Earlier this week, the 74-year-old attended the 60th anniversary of the Monte Carlo TV festival hosted by Albert II, Prince of Monaco. It looked fantastic. The business woman was wearing a black dress with a V-neck. She combined everything with black heels and a handbag of the same color. Other notable stars included at the event Jane Seymour. Denise Richards and Joan Collins,

Priscilla is of course partly known as the widow of a legendary musician Elvis Presley, The couple had made a life bond in 1967 before separating in 1973. They would have a child together, a daughter called Lisa Marie Presley, The rocker would die in 1977, but that doesn’t mean the actress is going to wipe her ex-husband’s memory as she always remembers him, especially on vacation.

Broadimage / Shutterstock

“Priscilla has so many wonderful memories of Elvis during the holidays. He loved Christmas and would do anything with elaborate decorations and exaggerated gifts, ”an insider told Closer Weekly exclusively. “To this day she hears Elvis Christmas carols – it never gets old for her. She was recently in London to watch the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform its Christmas carols. Priscilla was in heaven, she loves the holidays. “

Priscilla also remembered the singer on his 85th birthday. “Every year I’m overwhelmed by the amount of people and friends who come here to share this time,” she said in a sweet speech on the grass outside Graceland, according to the Daily Memphian. “They are great memories. We celebrated his birthday when he was here with us. So that’s a continuation of it.”

Broadimage / Shutterstock

“Elvis was a little shy on his birthday. He loved giving gifts and when he received gifts it was uncomfortable for him, ”she said, adding that her love enjoyed birthday cakes, but he preferred chocolate or vanilla cakes with ice cream.

It’s always great to see Priscilla!