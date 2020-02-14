Do not worry! Priscilla Presley wants to make it clear to everyone that she is fine and that she is still living her life to the fullest.

“As I said, I am in very good health, I do not die and I still have my memory,” wrote the 74-year-old on Friday, February 14th, on her Facebook at … I have this one Life too busy. Where these crazy articles come from is a mystery to me. “

I look forward to seeing you all coming to Graceland in March for our popular elegant southern style. Let’s have fun !! “she added. People naturally got involved when they only filled the comment section with a positive mood.

“You are still young and beautiful and yes, you still have a lot to do. I wish you a happy Valentine’s Day – may your heart be full of joy and love, ”enthused one fan. Another added:” Always nice to know you are well, Priscilla! I look forward to coming back to Graceland One person even noticed how grateful they are that Priscilla did everything possible to keep her late husband Elvis Presley‘S vivid memory.

“Priscilla has so many wonderful memories of Elvis on vacation. He loved Christmas and went out with elaborate decorations and exaggerated gifts, ”an insider once said exclusively to Closer Weekly. “To this day, she still hears Elvis’ Christmas carols – it never gets old for her. She recently went to London to see the Royal Philharmonic perform his Christmas carols. Priscilla was in heaven, she loves the holidays. “The business woman – for whom a mother is Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi – is also busy spending time with her grandchildren, including her oldest grandson, Riley, who got into the entertainment business.

“Priscilla loves to pursue Riley’s acting career, she’s so proud of her,” another source told Closer earlier. “I don’t know if she or Lisa Marie saw the final cut of their [Rileys] film The Lodge, but they’re very proud of what they saw … It’s a horror story and Riley got some good reviews, you are all excited about it. “

We are only happy to hear that Priscilla is doing well and that she is enjoying life with her family!