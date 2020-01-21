advertisement

Now that we are starting a new year, it is time to pick up yourself and build the best version of yourself. One way to heal myself from within is through food. Don’t forget that you are what you eat and the recipes below ensure that you pop and glow all year round.

Avocado Spaghetti served with Salmon

There is a reason why avocado is very popular for face masks and for diets. This superfood is not only a great source of healthy fats, but the fats also help to absorb many of the fat-soluble vitamins that moisturize the skin and protect your skin from sun damage, reducing the risk of premature aging . While you throw away your money in the gym, this dairy-free, gluten-free avocado paste is a great substitute for alfredo pasta and a useful addition to your diet. Salmon contains DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol) that promotes healthy skin and helps strengthen and strengthen your face with the help of B vitamins.

Vegetable Soup With Smoked Turkey

What makes this soup an excellent meal choice is that it contains 3 powerful green vegetables: kale, kale & spinach; you can never go wrong with this soup. Some of the benefits in this soup are cancer cells, DNA recovery benefits from spinach and anti-aging vitamins from kale; the benefits are just endless. This recipe is not only a great detox meal, but every ingredient – from tomatoes, carrots, turkey, etc., also has a purpose to make this meal a win-win.

Ingredient Chocolate mousse

What is life without dessert? This dessert is exactly what the doctor ordered and will definitely give you the glow needed to bend this Christmas. The main ingredients in the mousse, such as chocolate and eggs, all have great benefits; they help reduce skin roughness and dryness, reduce acne, promote hair growth and provide sun protection. They are also great for receiving your guests this Christmas, it literally takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and requires minimal effort.

With a combination of self-love, exercise, water, prayer and a spark of attention for your company, you will certainly glow and be ready to become 2020 strong.

Just a small reminder, the beauty is just as much in the work as in the result.

