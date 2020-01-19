advertisement

Rosa Monchton, an old friend of Princess Diana, said goodbye to Prince Harry on Sunday morning, which some found strange. The 66-year-old philanthropist enclosed a photo of the prince with her daughter and said it was “such a loss to the royal family and the nation”. The followers had a lot of thoughts about the effects of Monckton’s tweet.

Monckton was known as a close friend of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. She even called Diana the godmother of her daughter Domenica, who was pictured with Prince Harry in Sunday’s tweet. Domenica has Down syndrome and has inspired much of the charity work that Monckton is now involved in.

Monckton’s tweet received a strange appeal from many viewers, as it appeared that Prince Harry would never deal with the royal family again. Some thought the businesswoman was wrong, while others wondered if she knew something that she didn’t know.

“He hasn’t died yet. He wants to keep committed to charity and raise awareness for good causes,” wrote one person. “He just doesn’t want the stress of being a member of the royal family to affect his mental wellbeing and that of his family. His royal family still seems to love and support him.”

“His family first. This nation bullied his wife,” added another.

“He’ll be back. Alone,” predicted a third.

Domenica and Harry. Farewell, Prince Harry. Such a loss for the royal family and the nation. pic.twitter.com/hdb4AZduBq

– Rosa Monckton (@MoncktonR), January 19, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to withdraw from royal life earlier this month, apparently without the knowledge or consent of the rest of the family. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that it had finally reached an agreement on their new status that would appeal to everyone.

In the future, Prince Harry and Markle will relinquish their royal titles, military appointments and access to public funds. They will not officially represent the queen in public appearances, but will keep “her private patronage and associations”.

The Queen made her personal statement about the status of her family and her relationship with the young couple. She assured the British people that everything was fine.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family,” it said. “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become a member of the family,” wrote the Queen. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

