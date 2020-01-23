advertisement

Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, tragically died in August 1997 at the age of 36. News about the deadly car accident in Paris shocked the world and caused a broken heart for the royal family. Also killed in the accident was Dodi’s friend, Dodi Fayed, who was 42 at the time of the accident. Dodd was the son of the Egyptian billionaire Mohamed El Fayed.

To make matters worse, Princess Diana also had no good relationship with her stepmother, Raine Spencer.

The documentary elaborated on Diana’s relationship with her mother and stepmother.

Earlier it was reported that Princess Diana and her brothers and sisters would refer to their stepmother as “Acid Raine” and often sang “Raine, Raine, go away.”

When Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, many noted that Raine Spencer was not in love with John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, father of the bride.

Many later noticed that Reine was also absent from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Earlier it was also reported that the Princess of Wales pushed Raine down the stairs once, which was revealed by Raine Spencer’s assistant.

However, their relationship improved after the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Diana continued to come to terms with the collapse of her marriage to Prince Charles and alienated her own mother, so Raine gave her a “no-nonsense shoulder to cry on.”

After the fatal car accident of Princess Diana, Raine spoke at the request of Diana and her affection and sympathy for the People’s Princess were clear, BBC reported.

Raine remembered how Princess Diana would always tell her that she had no hidden agenda, because there were so many people around her who wanted something from her.

Raine also described the life of Princess Diana as “very relentless.”

Raine also shared the affection of Princess Diana for her friend Dodi Al Fayed who was with her during the accident.

According to Raine, the relationship between the two was not “summer romance,” and she described Al Fayed as “charming, sweet, and humble.”

When the investigation was almost finished, Raine asked permission from coroner Lord Justice Scott Baker for a brief explanation.

She thanked all involved in the investigation and begged to solve the mystery surrounding the death of Princess Diana and Al Fayed so that they could truly rest in peace.

Recently, the shocking news that Princess Diana’s son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle have decided to give up their role as “senior” members of the British court has turned the nation upside down.

They blinded the nation, including their families, with the shocking announcement after releasing a statement on their joint Instagram page.

