Beatrice is the ninth on the throne and follows her sister down the aisle after Eugenie married her boyfriend in 2018.

Beatrice and her fiancé, a property developer, have known each other for many years, but started dating in 2018. Her romance was reportedly revived at Sister Eugenie’s wedding.

Previously, Beatrice had been with Virgin Galactic’s businessman Dave Clark for ten years. In 2016, however, they separated.

Two years later, he married an American named Lynn Anderson.

Fortunately, Beatrice is now celebrating her own happy future. Buckingham Palace revealed details of the wedding last week.

She added: “Eduardo looks completely camera ready and often poses closer to the camera than his fiancee. He poses with his chin raised and looks directly at the lens while his less insured, in love and somewhat shy looking royal love hugs under his arm or peeks out from behind him.

“Eduardo looks like the romantic ideal of a calmly in love Beatrice. You can’t help but imagine that his arrival in court is like Lord Flasheart’s arrival in Blackadder, watched by a passed out Queen Elizabeth I. “

She continued: “Edoardo looks glamorous, polite, worldly and charming, and in this respect it looks like Beatrice is more likely to fuel his confidence than the other way around.”

The couple could represent another royal couple who is celebrity status.

Judi James previously commented on Prince Harry’s appearances on the red carpet and told Express.co.uk: “Harry’s body language signals indicate that he has fully accepted his new celebrity status and looks confident, relaxed and quite dashing than he is walks across the red carpet with Meghan. “

Beatrice’s fiancee Edo has a son with his former fiancee Dara Huang, with whom he separated in 2018.

The couple had Christopher, nicknamed “Wolfie”, in 2016.

It is not known whether the little boy will attend Beatrice and Edo’s wedding.

However, there are a few other young children who are likely to attend the wedding, according to the bookmakers. Kate Middleton’s children are likely to be bridesmaids and page boys.

Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said, “With the date for Beatrice’s big day now confirmed, attention is drawn to the finer details and the first signs of key roles for George, Louis and Charlotte.”

Bookies have revealed the latest odds for page boys and bridesmaids for the big day.

And on October 11, George and Louis are scheduled for big roles, with their sister Charlotte being a 4/6 shot to be a bridesmaid.