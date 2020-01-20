Princess Beatrice wedding: Will she copy the strict rules of Sister Princess Eugenie?

advertisement

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are getting married this year in the spring. Few details are known about the big day, but they could get tips from Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

What did Eugenie’s wedding look like?

Princess Beatrice’s wedding is likely to take place in the spring this year and she is certainly already preparing a wedding plan.

This follows a number of royal weddings over the past few years, including Meghan Markle’s, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s and Princess Eugenie’s.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle and it was said that she would introduce some strict rules for guests.

The couple invited around 850 people, including members of the Royal Family, friends of celebrities and members of the public.

Before the ceremony, friends and family reportedly received a list of what they should and should not do during the day.

No cell phones

Those who attended the ceremony were struck by a ban on mobile phones and had to give up all electronic devices upon arrival at the event.

As part of this, guests were told not to post photos of the big day on social media.

No gifts at the wedding

Many members of the royal family do not accept wedding gifts, but Eugenie and Jack are said to have registered.

However, guests who wanted to give them a gift had to send it to Eugenie’s father’s office, Prince Andrew, instead of taking it to the ceremony.

This is a gift situation that is thought to be stricter than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who instead asked for charity donations.

Dress code

Although the dress code for a royal wedding is usually the same at every wedding, Eugenie’s guests had to be extra careful.

Like most royal weddings, women had to wear day dresses and hats.

Men, however, had to wear more than just a standard suit, because the invitations required a dressing gown.

Princess Beatrice is not a working member of the royal family, which means that she does not have to follow as many rules as others.

The royal gets more freedom when planning her marriage and can choose to enforce her own rules such as Eugenie.

Although few details are known about her marriage, she could choose the same location as her sister.

Windsor Castle has a close family relationship with Beatrice, because it is close by where her grandmother, the queen, lives.

Princess Eugenie filled her marriage with family members and a long list of famous guests.

Princess Beatrice herself has some famous friends and will probably invite them for the big day.

