Princess Beatrice wedding: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton were able to make a royal guest list

Princess Beatrice is getting married this year to the Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal will probably be busy planning the ceremony that will take place in the spring. She attended the weddings of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton – will they be with her?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are childhood friends who started dating after catching up on the wedding of Meghan Markle.

In September last year, the couple announced their engagement with a selection of snaps.

Although the royal woman has not yet released specific details of her marriage, she has probably thought of her guest list.

Royal weddings are usually big occasions with family, friends and members of the public who are invited to celebrate.

Who will be at Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

The Royal family

Members of the royal family will certainly attend the wedding, including Queen and Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice also attended the wedding of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and is likely to extend the invitation to them.

In recent years, Beatrice was also at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and she was the bridesmaid of her sister, Princess Eugenie, so it is likely that the royal family will be at her wedding.

Famous guests

There have been a number of royal weddings in recent years and these have all been attended by famous guests.

The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had guests on the A-list, including David and Victoria Beckham, George Clooney and Sir Elton John.

Princess Eugenie invited Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Robbie Williams and Kate Moss for her wedding.

A statement from the couple read: “We are very happy that we can share the news of our recent engagement.

“We are both so excited to start this life adventure together and can’t wait to be truly married.

“We share so many similar interests and values ​​and we know that this will be of great value to us in the coming years, full of love and happiness.”

