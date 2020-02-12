Buckingham Palace announced on Friday February 7th the much anticipated wedding date of Princess Beatrice [31] for real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi [37]. A royal expert and commentator announced that the wedding birds received a special request from Meghan Markle and Dr. Prince Harry wasn’t for her royal wedding day – what was the special request?

During Eugenie’s reception at Windsor Castle.

The expert announced that only one other royal couple had been granted such a privilege recently.

Carly said, “Kate and William were the last royal couple to be honored with this honor.”

The Queen’s decision to host Beatrice’s wedding reception at the palace was interpreted as a sign of support for Prince Andrew’s daughter during a difficult time for the York family.

The scandal surrounding the friendship between the Duke of York and the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has refused to go away from official duties before Christmas despite Andrew’s resignation.

The Duke resigned “for the foreseeable future” after conducting a misjudged interview about his connections to the shameful billionaire.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans have been reportedly overshadowed by news of her father, who reportedly announced her decision for a small ceremony.

Buckingham Palace, however, confirmed that despite the ongoing scandal, Andrew Beatrice will still walk down the aisle.

Princess Beatrice is expected to have up to 150 guests at her wedding, and members of the royal family will be among them.

In addition to her mother Sarah Ferguson, her sister Princess Eugenie and her father Prince Andrew, the Queen and Prince Philip are also expected.

While Prince Philip has not regularly attended royal events since his retirement in 2017, he was an exception to the recent royal weddings.

Younger members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, are also expected to attend this big day.

With rumors suggesting that the Cambridge children will play a special role during their wedding.

In recent years, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William’s two eldest children – Prince George [six] and Princess Charlotte [four] – have played a key role in a number of royal weddings.

Her youngest Prince Louis will be two when the next royal wedding is imminent, and the toddler can also be considered old enough to be part of Beatrice’s bridal party.

According to the bookmakers, Princess Charlotte is the most likely young queen to be selected as Beatrice’s bridesmaid.

However, a question mark still hangs over the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their continued withdrawal from the royal family makes it unclear whether they will make it to the family reunion.