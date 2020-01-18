Princess Anne: Will the royal rule change that the daughter of Queen could get a new title?

advertisement

Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and was third in line with the British throne when she was born. She was soon moved along the line of succession when her brothers, Prince Andrew, 59, and Prince Edward, 55, were born. Does a change in royal law mean that it has risen again?

When Princess Anne was born, she was third in line behind the throne behind her mother, then Princess Elizabeth and older brother Prince Charles.

She received the title of Princess Royal in 1987, the name usually in the hands of the eldest daughter of the prince.

For years the men of the royal family had priority in the order of succession.

That meant that although Anne was first born, she was moved down the line when Prince Andrew was born and again by Prince Edward.

Under that royal rule it was unlikely that a woman would ever come to the throne if she had a brother.

However, this was changed when Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their first child.

The succession to the Crown Act 2013 replaced the rule that men in the royal family would skip their female brothers and sisters in the line of succession.

Instead, the oldest child would precede their younger siblings regardless of gender.

Can Princess Anne become Queen?

The amendment could have meant that Princess Anne would remain second and possibly play the role of queen.

However, the rule only applied to those born after October 28, 2011, which means that Princess Anne missed the benefits.

Her children, Peter Phillips, 42, and Zara Tindall, 38, were also unaffected by the change.

Moreover, by the time it was passed, Prince Charles was already father of Prince Willem and Prince Harry who had set precedent in the line of succession.

The new law caused a remarkable change in succession when Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

She became fourth in line with the British throne and this did not change when Prince Louis, one, was born in 2018.

If the deed had not been taken, she would have lost her position because of her younger brother.

From August 2019, Princess Anne was 14th in line with the British throne.

With that position in the line of succession, it is unlikely that Anne will ever take the British throne.

She works as a full-time member of the royal family and will appear at official events on behalf of the queen.

