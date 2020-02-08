“Ultimately, music is music. If you feel good about it, cool. “-Prince.

If there’s one thing that can be said about Prince’s music and how he portrayed his art, it’s that people felt good – and of course it was very cool indeed.

On March 15, 2004, Prince prepared something unique on stage with the great Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne, Dhani Harrison and others. The occasion was a celebration of former Beatles member George Harrison, who was posthumously inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, so it had to be something special.

The all-star band that performed “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which is remembered as Harrison’s best-known Beatles song, included members of the Heartbreakers and had planned a moment for Prince to take the lead, a moment of majesty , A moment of pure rock’n’roll brilliance.

The late Tom Petty remembered the moment of thought and once said: “Olivia Harrison [George’s widow] asked me if I would come and introduce George. I was told, “Well, Prince will play too” and I thought, “Wow, that’s awesome”.

Then came the news that Prince, a massive Beatles fan, was also in talks to perform, Petty said, “Look, we got Prince playing lead guitar here. Why should we give him an eight bar solo? About a solo that – the Beatles solo, everyone knows it by heart and would be disappointed if you hadn’t played that particular solo there. “

Petty explained how the improvised band knew that The Purple One was supposed to do the solo: “Prince was a big fan of George and the Beatles in general, but I think he particularly admired George.”

He added somewhat modestly: “I think George would have liked it very much.”

Prince, determined to take a moment to pay tribute to Harrison, began to lead his ax with uncompromising confidence, with a style that ultimately defined his nickname as ‘His Royal Badness’ and triggered an unrelenting three-minute guitar solo, that there were His new bandmates smiled from ear to ear and almost gasped with splendor.

As if the moment wasn’t magic enough, Prince still had a trick up his sleeve – if by mistake. The instrument throws its guitar into the sky and seems to evaporate, never to be seen again, only the reverberation noise in the hall remains.

See the clip below.

