Prince William, 37, is married to Kate Middleton, 38. Together, they are known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after marrying at a record-breaking television wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011. The royal couple have three children together: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

The expert said: “Compared to the queen when she raised Prince Charles, William pampered and protected his children.

“He doesn’t want them to carry the same burdens on their shoulders as he grew up or how his father did.

“In the past, he made extreme efforts to protect his children while respecting the basic rules and duties of a royal family.”

It had previously turned out that the closely related Cambridge family endeavored to enable their three children to live as “normally” as possible.

Prince George is currently unaware that he is the third on the throne after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles [71].

William explained to the BBC in 2016 why he wanted to protect his son from the unveiling: “I love my children as much as any father, and I hope George loves me as much as every son loves his father. In this sense, we are very normal.

“There will be a time and place to raise George and understand how he fits in the world. But at the moment it’s all about creating a safe, stable environment around him and showing as much love as possible as a father. “

According to Fiona Scott, the prince uses his body language and a certain upbringing technique that does not fit into the royal family’s usual upbringing rules. She said, “Whenever Prince William is pictured with his children, he is often seen crouching or crouching to speak to them at their level, which is a big no-no in the royal rules. I think even the Queen occasionally berated him for it.

“The way he bends to their level is a way for him to be non-authoritarian and to better relate to his children.”

If the Duke of Cambridge squats at the level of George, Charlotte, or Louis, he can look them in the eye. According to experts, this is viewed as an “active listening” technique that can help children feel like what they’re saying is really important to their parents.

However, if this upbringing technique is performed by a king, especially in public, it is believed to violate the usual rules of royal upbringing.

“When Prince William lowers to their level, he shows all kinds of loving body language to his children,” said Fiona, the parenting expert.

“However, when he’s in public [done], he breaks the royal protocol because he shouldn’t bend down for anyone, not even his children.”

However, the prince could have chosen this technique for a reason, the expert said.

“Prince William could use the active hearing-squatting technique because he wants his children to feel that despite their duties and responsibilities, as the future king, they can speak to him normally.

“In the past, it turned out that Prince Charles had to struggle with his role as an heir as an adult because he believed that the responsibility of the queen as a young queen took precedence over him.

“The Queen was part of a generation and class that routinely left the daily care of young children in the hands of the housekeeping while William and Kate try to be more practical and accessible.”

Queen Elizabeth’s official royal duties began when her first two children were quite young. As is well known, shortly after her coronation, she and Philip started a six-month Commonwealth tour, leaving Charles and Anne at home in England.

“This has led to suggestions that Charles has not had such a strong bond with his mother,” added Fiona.

“I think William is trying to avoid [no bond] with his [children], after all, he was much closer to his mother during his lifetime than his father, since she [Princess Diana] had a different approach to parenting compared to other royals. “

As the heir revealed, according to the royal biographer Penny Junor, the Prince of Wales did not spend as much time with the boys.

“It’s a little tricky relationship because Charles was always a fairly distant character, he was always consumed by work,” she told the Daily Beast.

“This is not a product of a lack of love. It is a product of the fact that he is so focused on his work and the need to make a difference in the world that, like many people, who try to make a difference in the world To make a world, he sometimes overlooked friends and relatives next to him. “

Fiona said, “Therefore [Prince William] uses a more informal approach to parenting – a technique his mother has used – to build a better relationship and bond [with his children].”