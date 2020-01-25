Prince William receives new title after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family resigned

advertisement

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were controversial earlier this month and everyone was leaving the royal family, Prince William received a new title in the monarchy when they left. According to Kensington Palace, William was named Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland by grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen has appointed Prince William Lord of the General Assembly of @churchscotland this year.

– Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 25, 2020

Under this new title, the 37-year-old king and father of three will be the monarch’s representative at the Church of Scotland, who takes part in various official events while performing ceremonial duties.

“The person nominated for the role is a Scottish figure whose appointment is based on merit and contribution to society,” the statement said in the title. Former members of the royal family who held the title are Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles.

The new title comes fresh from the heels of Harry and Markle, who officially resign as senior members of the royal family. In his first public statement since the news of the deal he and Markle had made with the Queen Matriarch, Harry explained the “great sadness” he has about how everything arrives where it is now.

“It makes me very sad that this has happened,” he said. “The decision I made to make my wife and I resign is not an easy decision. It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but what As for that, there really was no other option. I want to make it clear that we are not going away and we are not going away from you. “

He added that although he had always “hoped” to serve the royal family, things were different. He continued: “The UK is my home and a place that I love. It will never change.”

In her statement, Queen Elizabeth spoke extensively about the decision to leave the royal family and how she respected her decision to become independent.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family,” the statement said. “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become a member of the family,” wrote the Queen. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

Photo credit: Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

