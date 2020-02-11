Prince Charles and Prince William go on with their lives without further Prince Harry.

The father and son duo, along with their wives, Camilla and Kate Middleton, took part in their first joint royal engagement since 2011.

For their royal double date, the couples visited the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center, a facility that helps injured military personnel.

During their trip they were given a tour, visited the prosthetic workshop and interacted with them Some of the patients played wheelchair basketball to relax.

Prince William, 37, tried to position himself, but when he tried to shoot a basket out of the wheelchair, he didn’t go inside. Despite missing the shot, Father Charles laughed and comforted him.

While the men learned more about the patient’s physical health, 38-year-old Kate talked to the patients about the psychological aspect of their recovery.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kate’s latest royal appearance follows with Charles [71] and Camilla [72] “MegxitMeghan Markle and Harry’s departure from the royal family.

Before Meghan [38] married Harry [35], several reports described the feud between the Duchesses. Despite attempts to make peace, tension remained.

“It seems like Meghan just hated Kate and no matter what she did, she tried to be nice, Meghan wouldn’t be nice back,” a source told Radar exclusively.

Their relationship eventually created a rift between the brothers William and Harry that Archie’s father mentioned in the shocking BBC interview that angered senior royals.

When Harry and Meghan separated from the royal family and moved to Canada, Radar only learned that they were “so happy”. “You are definitely celebrating.”

Another source confirmed that Kate and William “had no tears for Meghan’s departure”.

They “couldn’t be happier with Harry’s and Meghan’s decision,” the source insisted.