Goodbye forever!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “so happy” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has left the country, an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

When the couple moved to Canada amid the scandal called “Megxit”, the royal couple did not cry at home about their departure.

“You are so happy that Meghan left,” the source said, noting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would not speak negatively about the situation.

“You don’t like Meghan,” the source spilled over to radar. “You are definitely celebrating.”

While Prince William and Kate hosted their first solo engagement at Buckingham Palace, Meghan was caught by the paparazzi who walked Baby Archie and her dogs in Canada when Prince Harry returned to his new family.

The broken relationship between Prince Charles’s two sons had been documented since Harry first introduced the actress to the family.

Prince William has reportedly warned him not to marry the suit actress so quickly after making an appointment, but Harry ignored his brother’s advice.

Radar spread the news that Kate and Meghan had an unsettling incident shortly after Archie’s birth in May 2019.

According to an insider, a comment from Meghan was annoying for her new sister-in-law when they first visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their child.

“Kate and William spent time with the new baby and Harry and Meghan,” the insider told Radar earlier.

“When they left, but before they were out of earshot, Meghan said,” I don’t want advice from YOUR. “

The source told Radar Kate that Meghan’s comments shamed her. “Everything she said was something simple like” sleep a little “or how to change a diaper. It was hurtful.”

The source insisted that the tension was nothing new.

“It seems Meghan just hated Kate and no matter what she did, she tried to be nice, Meghan wouldn’t be nice back.”

On Sunday, January 19, Harry announced his decision to leave the royal family at an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity.

“Before I start, I have to say that I can only imagine what you’ve heard or maybe read in the past few weeks,” he said in the emotional speech.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share – not as a prince or duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen growing up in the past 35 years – but with a clearer perspective “, he added.

Harry claimed to have a preference for the country he was leaving. “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up with so many of you and watched you greet Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life. Diana’s second son was finally stopped, hooray! “, He said.

He also took some time to rave about Meghan.

“I also know that you’ve got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as me. And she does and she is the same woman, I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and do our homework for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful and were here to serve, “continued Harry away.

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”he said. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

