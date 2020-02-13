Time for family fun! Prince William and Duchess Kate set their royal duties for a short break in February to spend more time with their three children.

The most shocking royal feuds in history

37-year-old William and 38-year-old Kate had royal engagements for a few weeks, but are taking a much-needed break, while 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte have a short school vacation. Both children are enrolled at Thomas Battersea School in London and will take a half-time break from February 17th to 21st.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge occasionally try to slow down their diary to spend more time with George, Charlotte and the 22-month-old Prince Louis.

In the past few weeks, William and Kate have made a number of public engagements across the UK since the UK’s royal exit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January. Despite their extensive performance program, a source Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the bond between William and Kate has grown even stronger in their busy season.

Prince William and Duchess Kate visit the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center on February 11, 2020. Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

“The Cambridges have been busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the UK. You’d think their hectic schedule would put a strain on the marriage, but it did bring them closer together,” said the insider. “At a time like this, it’s important to work as a team and support each other, and that’s exactly what they do.”

The new life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: everything we know

William and Kate have relied on each other as the royal family continues to work on the consequences of Harry [35] and Meghan [38] ‘s decision to step down from their royal responsibilities. The brothers ‘relationship has been tested over the past few months, but one source told us that Kate was an important part of Williams’ adaptation to the big changes.

“If William has a problem, he will talk to Kate about it,” the source said. “William entrusts everything to her.”

Harry, in turn, went to therapy and relied on his wife’s help.

In the complicated relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry

“She knows everything about her husband and is constantly advising him,” said the insider about the retired actress.

Just before they announced their short Sabbath year from their royal duties, the future king and queen joined Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for a rare joint appearance in a veteran salvage facility. The royal couple looked relaxed when they visited the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center in Leicestershire, England.

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us publishers break the hottest entertainment news every week!

