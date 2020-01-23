Prince William and Kate relived Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved

advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton are royally relieved that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry RadarOnline.com learned it exclusively.

“There are no tears for Meghan’s departure,” an insider told Radar about the resignation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their roles as senior members of the royal family and the move to Canada.

With the “Megxit” scandal, the source said, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at peace.

“It is a great feeling of relief for Kate since she never knew what she would get with Meghan.

“William and Kate couldn’t be happier with Harry’s and Meghan’s decision,” the insider insisted.

Bad blood between the royal couples, once nicknamed Fab Four, has been brewing for years, and it is reported that Meghan made Kate cry before her wedding before the couple shockingly announced that they were leaving the country.

The couple were determined to hide their true feelings, the source told Radar, insisting that they would never speak negatively about the couple.

Prince Harry talked about the move and claimed that he and his American wife still loved the United Kingdom

“I also know that you have got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as I do,” he said on January 19 at one Event organized for his followers Sentebale Charity, his last speech before returning to his family in Canada.

“And she does and she is the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and do our jobs for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married we were excited hopeful and were here to serve, ”Harry continued.

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talking after so many years of challenges, ”he said. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

