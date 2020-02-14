Prince Harry and Meghan have officially resigned as high-ranking members of the royal family, and now the future king, Prince William, is supposed to do something similar.

According to media reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, put their royal duties on hold to spend some time with their family – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Rui Vieira

The royal family is supposed to take the children with them during the winter holidays and to withdraw from official performances during the school holidays from February 17 to 21, a source Weekly told us. It is not known where they will go on vacation.

Since the news of Sussex’s departure and move to Canada became known, the Cambridge’s have been busy attending events across the UK. They are said to have taken on most of the tasks that Harry, Meghan and the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, had left behind.

Kate already has 19 patronages, 15 more than Meghan and one more than Harry. The couple recently appeared at the BAFTA Awards, where Prince William, the president of the academy, spoke to the crowd of A-listeners.

Despite the busy schedule, the couple’s marriage was not strained, the media reported.

“The Cambridges have been busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the UK. You’d think their hectic schedule would put a strain on the marriage, but it actually brought them closer together.

Chris Jackson / GETTY IMAGES

Since the Sussex left the comfort of the royal family to live in Canada, 15 Buckingham Palace employees have been reported to have lost their jobs, and Frogmore Cottage, their official residence, are reported to have been “fired”.

“At a time like this, it’s important to work as a team and support each other, and that’s exactly what they do,” the source told Us Weekly.

When deciding to resign from royal duties, the couple also announced that they wanted to live a financially independent life and would not rely on the public sector to fund most of the royal household.

While her life in Canada was kept under wraps, there was some insight into her new life. Meghan was photographed walking her dogs with Baby Archie, and there were reports that Scotland Yard security officers were doing basic errands for the couple.