You may still be very young, however Prince William and Kate Middleton have started talking to their two oldest children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – What will your roles be about shortly.

“William and Kate have already spoken to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a childish way so that they can understand without feeling overwhelmed,” an exclusive source told Closer Weekly. “George knows that there is something special about him and that one day he will be the future King of England.” However, the young duo is ready to tackle it directly, especially since both are very personal.

“George has transformed into a confident little boy and loves getting to know new people, and Charlotte is a social butterfly!” Reveals the insider. “They don’t get nervous in public and already show signs of becoming great leaders. Louis has a great personality and is an open-minded child. He has a sweet, cheeky streak like his sister.” Aww!

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

In addition to George and Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share another son, the one-year-old Louis. Queen Elizabeth also thinks that their grandchildren will be ready to deal with the duties that a king entails.

“The queen has already recognized signs that Charlotte is her mini-ego,” another insider Closer previously said exclusively. “She is confident that her great-granddaughter will grow to be a great leader and role model.” Even though Kate and Williams’ children will have great responsibility in the future, they are still children who love to play and focus on their hobbies.

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

“George recently started taking piano lessons and is a matter of course,” a royal insider Closer said recently. “He’ll be playing for hours!” And Charlotte will “learn tennis this summer so that she can join her brother on the court.” So great!

We only know that Kate and Williams’ children have a bright future ahead of them, but until then she’ll be pretty childish.

