Everything for the family. Prince William and Kate Middleton are pretty busy these days, but they’ll soon press the pause button for their royal duties to spend more time with their three children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have traveled left and right for royal engagements – and have attended many events – but their two eldest little ones – Prince George, 6 and Princess Charlotte, 4 – will be away from school for a while, and according to Us Weekly, this means that their royal parents want to spend so much time with them and their youngest son Prince Louis, as possible!

George and Charlotte, currently enrolled in Thomas’ Battersea School in London, are taking a half-time break from February 17-21. Not a word yet about what the famous family will do together, but they have vacationed in the past. In the summer of 2019, the lucky bunch made their way to Mustique, a private island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it was a good time!

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

“George, Charlotte and Louis love visiting the island, and due to privacy regulations, this is one of the few places where they can switch off and have the space and freedom to spend time with the family,” said a royal insider exclusive to Closer Weekly. “You live in a beautiful house with 10 bedrooms, so that there is enough space for guests. The pad is certainly suitable for a king and has an infinity pool, a wellness area, a huge garden, a fully equipped gym and a private chef . “

Shutterstock

“William and George enjoyed some time between father and son and went snorkeling together,” the source continued. “George loved seeing all the colorful fish and even spotted a tiny shark! Since he is so passionate about nature, it was certainly one of the highlights! “At the time, the insider noticed how much Kate and William took care of the vacation spot.

“The couple can barely spend time alone in London, so the timing couldn’t have been better – it was exactly what the doctor ordered to keep their romance alive,” the insider revealed.

We are only happy to hear that this family will soon be spending a lot more time together!