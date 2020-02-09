On road! While Prince William and Kate Middleton Of course, it’s all about family privacy. They still hope to step into the spotlight with their children Prince George. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis more often in 2020.

“William and Kate will be performing more with the kids this year – especially the two oldest,” an insider told Closer Weekly exclusively. “They won’t show the kids around like accessories or anything like that, but they see no harm in doing a couple of charity shows a year during school holidays that they think fit well. ” So great!

No wonder that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to take their little ones to events more often, especially as they get used to life as they get older. “William and Kate have already spoken to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a childish way so that they can understand without feeling overwhelmed,” another source previously said exclusively to Closer Weekly.

Geoff Robinson / Shutterstock

“George knows that there is something special about him and that one day he will be the future King of England,” added the insider.

The royal couple’s eldest son did not suppress the idea of ​​being a king one day – he was open to everything. “William talks to George about what it means to be a king,” a source told us once a week. “He does this in a very simple way because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.”

Geoff Robinson / Shutterstock

“He explains things as if he were reading a children’s book,” the insider went on to explain to the sales outlet. “It’s fun for George.” The little king is currently the third in the series of successors behind his grandfather Prince Charles and Papa William.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for the royals!

