Take a look at the amazing moment when Prince used his headline slot on Coachella to explore Radiohead’s anthem “Creep” in 2008.

Prince, the late singer, performer, and eclectic, gullible, artistic juggernaut, had a relationship with the Internet during his all-too-short period. The artist threw himself into the virtual world at certain moments and felt that a lack of personality was despicable in others.

This meant that the moment when he and his famous band covered Radiohead’s mega-hit “Creep” at Coachella in 2008 was only remembered for years by those who attended the event.

When we found this video, we thought we would enjoy this pop culture nugget to the fullest before turning it off. In the past, Prince’s camp was extremely busy picking up orders, and most of the footage from this show quickly disappeared after it showed up.

The song had previously been buried on the Internet moor at the request of Prince and Radiohead. We’re not sure why The Purple One’s performance not only creates the loneliness of Radiohead’s original, but adds a new level of complexity.

Prince is inherently dark, but extremely flourishing and sophisticated. His version of the ’90s hit is sometimes euphoric and ambitious, and sometimes it is so melancholy that it can be forgiven that Prince was actually a young, out of control student dormitory lamenting.

In terms of vocals, Prince’s sleek version of the song lacks a certain edge in the polar opposites of the spectrum, which Yorkes’ alienated and distant performance almost always offers. For this reason, one could understand that the prince’s legacy is happy to make this performance visible to the public, but as a memorial to pop culture, it is just about everything we have ever seen.

Before this video is removed by either party, be sure to check out Prince, who reported on Radiohead’s “Creep” to Coachella in 2008.

