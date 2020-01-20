Prince rejected unlawful death case; estate case continues

advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota court records show that an unlawful death proceedings initiated by Prince’s family members have been silently rejected against all the defendants in recent months.

Although an appeal is made against the dismissal of a defendant, the rest were dismissed by agreement, according to experts this could be a solution.

In the meantime, the attempts to determine the value of Prince’s legacy have not yet been resolved, as disagreements between brothers and sisters contribute to the complexity of the case.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016.

No one was criminally charged in his death and the source of the counterfeit pills he took is unknown.

