Prince rejected unlawful death case; estate case continues

The American singer Prince performs on October 11, 2009 in the Grand Palais in Paris. Prince has decided to give two extra concerts in the Grand Palais entitled “All Day / All Night” after he discovered the exhibition space during the Chanel fashion show by Karl Lagerfeld. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit must be BERTRAND GUAY / AFP / Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota court records show that an unlawful death proceedings initiated by Prince’s family members have been silently rejected against all the defendants in recent months.
Although an appeal is made against the dismissal of a defendant, the rest were dismissed by agreement, according to experts this could be a solution.
In the meantime, the attempts to determine the value of Prince’s legacy have not yet been resolved, as disagreements between brothers and sisters contribute to the complexity of the case.
Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016.
No one was criminally charged in his death and the source of the counterfeit pills he took is unknown.
