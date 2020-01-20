Prince Harry's nanny, mentor are Archie's godparents: report

advertisement

Smart decisions! Prince Harry According to reports, two influential people from his childhood have chosen the sponsors of his son Archie.

Archie’s photo album: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan’s royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 8, 2019 in Windsor. Domic Lipinski / PA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The godmother of the 8-month-old child is Harry, 35, and Prince Williamnanny Tiggy Pettifer (born Legge-Bourke) reported the Sunday Times on Saturday, January 18.

advertisement

According to reports, the godfather of the little one Prince Charles‘Equerry, Mark Dyer, He was one of the Duke of Sussex’s closest friends and mentors after the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.

Royal family: get to know the next generation

Harry and Meghan Markle greeted her little boy on May 6th and he was baptized two months later. Although it is a tradition for members of the royal family to provide the names of their children’s godparents at the time of their baptism, the couple decided against it. “The sponsors remain private according to their wishes,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace in July.

Earlier this month, Archie’s parents announced their plans to “resign” from their royal roles after “many months of thought and internal discussion.”

In her Instagram statement of January 8th it says: “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons. This geographical balance allows us to honor our son for the royal tradition into which he was born, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the founding of our new charity. “

The former military pilot and 38-year-old Suits will officially lose their royal HRH title and will no longer receive public funding for their royal duties Queen Elizabeth the secondStatement on Saturday.

Royal baby baptisms! See pictures over the years

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing in the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life, ”wrote the 93-year-old monarch at the time. “I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a family member. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

advertisement