Prince Harry won't miss being a king, says the former royal butler

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not look back after resigning from their royal offices.

“Harry has been unhappy in the royal family for years,” an insider reveals only in the new edition of “Us Weekly”.

In fact, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, seems to think that her youngest son is likely to shine outside of his older brother, Prince WilliamShadow. “I doubt that he will miss being a king,” says Burrell. “Yes, he was born a prince, but his long-term ambition is to be more humanitarian than his mother.”

The former military pilot [35] and actress [38] sent shock waves around the world earlier this month after announcing that they would step down as senior members of the royal family, split their time between Britain and North America, and “become financially independent.” “

More than a week later Queen Elizabeth the second released a statement saying that Meghan and Harry will officially lose their royal HRH titles and public funding.

Ultimately, the 8-month-old Archie’s parents couldn’t be happier with their new normal. Harry is “very excited about the next chapter in her life,” says another source, and Meghan is “so happy.”

