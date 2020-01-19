advertisement

On the way to Hollywood? Prince Harry said the Lion King director Jon Favreau that he and Duchess Meghan at the premiere of the film in July 2019 will be “available” for voice-over work – the same event where he got in touch with the Disney CEO. Bob Igeron behalf of his wife.

“If someone needs additional voice-over work, we will provide ourselves,” said the Duke of Sussex [35] to Favreau [53].

Meghan, 38, jokingly adds: “That’s why we’re really here – to throw.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the film premiere of “The Lion King” in London, Great Britain on July 14, 2019

Harry continues that they are ready to play a part, but “just not Scar, it’s a no to Scar,” an indication of Simba’s evil uncle in The Lion King.

In a video that reappeared on January 12th, the prince was seen putting a good word in with Iger for the Duchess of Sussex.

“Do you know she’s voice over?” Harry asks the film producer, who replies, “Ah, I didn’t know that.” Harry says, “You seem to be surprised. She is really interested, “replies Iger.” We would like to try it. It’s a great idea. “

The Duchess of Sussex signed a voice over contract with Disney for an unspecified project, although it is unclear when Meghan signed the deal. The Suits Alum – who reportedly recorded the project before Christmas – called for Disney to contribute to the wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders, instead of direct compensation.

The news of Meghan’s return to her entertainment roots came a week before she and Harry officially surrendered their royal titles. Queen Elizabeth the second announced that the couple would resign from their royal duties on Saturday in a personal statement.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” wrote Monarch 93. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

Buckingham Palace also published a statement on how Harry and Meghan would move from royal to private life.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they no longer belong to the royal family,” the palace’s statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

Harry and Meghan first announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family on January 8.

