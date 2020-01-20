Prince Harry says he feels sad when he leaves the royal family in the speech

advertisement

prince Harry became open about his and Meghan Markle’s leave the monarchy in an emotional speech this weekend.

On Sunday, January 19, the Duke of Sussex, 35, attended an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity, which works for the mental health and well-being of children with HIV. Readers know that his mother is late princess Dianawas a strong supporter of those affected by HIV and AIDS.

During the event, Harry picked up the microphone to thank the attendees and clear the air for his recent decision to step down as a senior royal.

“Before I start, I have to say that I can only imagine what you’ve heard or maybe read in the past few weeks. I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can – not as a prince or duke but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen growing up in the past 35 years – but with a clearer perspective, ”he said ,

Harry – who will now spend most of his time in Canada and the USA with Meghan [38] and baby Archie – raved about Britain and its family.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. It will

never change. I grew up with so many of you and watched you greet Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life. Diana’s second son was finally stopped, hooray! “, He said.

He also defended Meghan, whom many referred to as “Diva Duchess,” and assured that the two were on one side regarding their exit from the monarchy and their married life.

“I also know that you’ve got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as me. And she does and she is the same woman, I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and do our homework for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful and were here to serve, “continued Harry away.

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”he said. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

In his speech, the father took full responsibility for one of his and Meghan’s decision to retire from the royal family – although the haters assumed it was Meghan who urged him to do so. He also suggested that it was the media’s negative attitudes that ultimately led the couple to say goodbye to their royal titles.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible. I have accepted this because I know that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what had to happen that I would step down my family from everything I’ve ever known to take a step forward in a life I hope to be more peaceful can, ”he said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry is still a prince, and he and Meghan are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, you are no longer referred to as His and Her Royal Highness.

“I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen. When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. They have been looking after me for so long, but the media are a powerful force and I hope that one day our collective support for each other can be stronger because it is so much bigger than just for us, ”he said in his speech. “It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live on duty.”

Harry and Meghan will now work to become financially independent in their new home outside the UK and will rarely perform royal duties.

“I will always show the greatest respect to my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months. I will continue to be the same man who honors his country and dedicates his life to supporting issues that are so important to me, charities and military communities. Together you gave me an education to live. And that role taught me more about what’s right and straight than I could ever have imagined. We’re making a leap of confidence – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step, ”Harry concluded.

The audience clapped and cheered about the prince’s powerful speech.

Radar readers know that Harry’s comments came afterwards Queen Elizabeth the second itself made an announcement regarding the exit of the Sussexes. In it, she said Harry and Meghan will waive their titles, but “will always be very loved members of my family.”

