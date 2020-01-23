advertisement

The crown may be a Netflix hit, but it doesn’t seem to be a hit in the royal family it has. According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry spoke to a reporter about the Netflix series, and he wasn’t shy about what he thought of the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

Biographer Angela Levin, who previously interviewed the Duke of Sussex for her 2018 book Harry: Talks to the Prince, appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss one of her Crown-influenced interactions with the Prince. According to the author, Harry was the one who brought The Crown first, and then told her exactly what he thought about the show.

“Harry, when I interviewed him in the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Do you see the crown?'” Said Levin on the program. “And I wasn’t at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, ‘I’ll make sure I stop before you come to me.'”

Because of this reaction, it’s safe to say that Harry isn’t the biggest fan of the Netflix series. Fortunately for the Duke, he doesn’t have to worry about the series that features him and his wife Meghan Markle when the creator of The Crown has something to say about it.

In December 2018, Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, told Entertainment Weekly that his series was likely to be completed before presenting current events.

“I know how my show will end – but that’s long before we are now,” he said of the release. “I find it uncomfortable to write about events within a certain period of time. I think there is a period of time when what you do becomes journalistic when you write about it. Because it’s too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you plan fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and (the events), then you can freely write something about it as a drama. “

Morgan continued that he would rather wait and see what there is to say about Harry, and Markle in particular, rather than portray current events.

“Let’s wait twenty years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle,” he continued. “I don’t know what I have to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t suspect it. It won’t be interesting until we have had twenty years to digest who she is and what. ” If I wrote about Meghan Markle I would automatically write journalistically. I have nothing to say to Meghan Markle. “

