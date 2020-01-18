Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal agreement to be reviewed in a year

advertisement

The new agreement Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reached with Queen Elizabeth the second is not entirely set in stone – the couple’s agreement to step down as a high-ranking royal is under review in 2021, according to several reports.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday January 18 that senior aides representing the Queen, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince Williamwill have an opportunity next year to reconsider the details of the couple’s new roles.

As Us Weekly reported earlier, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family.” (The couple’s 8-month-old son . Archie, has no royal title.)

The Queen said in a statement on Saturday that she “is pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path together for my grandson and his family” to “live a more independent life”.

35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan announced on January 8 that they plan to step down as high-ranking royals and want to become “financially independent”. They also expressed their desire to split their time between the UK and North America. Buckingham Palace said on Saturday that the couple intended to pay back an estimated $ 3.1 million for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, their home on the Queen’s estate in Windsor, which will continue to be their British base.

While looking for ways to earn their own income, The Suns is the royal correspondent Emily Andrews has tweeted that the Prince Charles Duchy of Cornwall’s estate will continue to give Harry and Meghan just under $ 3 million annually.

As part of their royal resignation, the couple will remain under their patronage, with the exception of Prince Harry’s three military roles as Captain General Royal Marines, Royal Air Force: Squadron Leader, Small Ships and Diving, and Royal Naval Command: Commander-in-Chief. Harry will also give up his role as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador to the Queen, who has been the focus of several of his trips abroad, including his visit to Africa last year with Meghan and Archie.

According to the royal correspondent at Harper’s Bazaar, the couple will continue to support the queen and participate in engagements, including the annual Trooping the Color Omid Scobie, He tweeted that the conversation between the couple and Queen Charles and William was “friendly and constructive” and that everyone involved was “happy with the outcome”.

