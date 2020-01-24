Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding items from the Royal Collection

advertisement

Souvenirs sabotage? Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe official wedding memorabilia have been removed from the Royal Collection.

The commemorative items included a fine porcelain mug, a plate and much more. They were only available earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday January 23, but now when you search for the couple’s names, nothing appears.

“Many of the Royal Collection Trust porcelain ranges are made on special occasions and sold for a limited time,” said a spokesman for the Royal Collection Trust in a statement on Thursday about the Evening Standard. “The porcelain range to celebrate the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is sold out.”

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Carriage Procession, on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, Berkshire, UK. David Fisher / Shutterstock

Harry’s brother, Prince Williamand sister-in-law Duchess KateThe wedding collection is also no longer on the website – they were married in 2011 – but his cousin Princess Eugenie and husband Jack BrooksbankThe collection of continues to be displayed on the website.

Eugenie’s porcelain, ornaments, tea towels, cookies, and other items are sold out, but they can be searched and viewed on the official website. The royal couple married in the same year as Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, in 2018, and yet the latter’s items are nowhere to be found.

The gifts for the ceremonial wedding collection will be removed a few weeks after Harry and the former star of the suits announced that they would step down from their high-ranking royal duties on January 8.

Royal Wedding memorabilia and displays in the shops around Windsor Castle. Geoffrey Swaine / Shutterstock

On January 18, Buckingham Palace released a statement outlining what the couple’s new roles would entail, including the loss of His and Her Royal Highness titles and public funding.

The former military pilot commented on the duo’s decision to change course the next day and said their decision was “not taken lightly”. He told supporters of his charity Sentebale on January 19 that “we certainly won’t run away.” They “, but it was” not possible “to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and Harry’s military organizations” without public funding, “as they originally hoped.

He then returned to Vancouver Island, Canada on Tuesday January 21 to meet with his wife and 8 month old son Archie.

The mother-son duo have been in Canada since January 10, when the former actress flew back from London to be with Archie, who had stayed in North America after the family’s vacation break.

Despite all the drama about her new lifestyle, Princess Diana was a former butler Paul BurrellWeekly told us exclusively that he doesn’t think Harry will miss being a king. “Yes, he was born a prince, but his long-term ambition is to be known as humanitarian like his mother,” said Burrell on Thursday, January 23.

