LONDON – Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle give up their “royal highness” and officially resign from their royal duties, as Queen Elizabeth II announced.

The royal family announced the terms of their agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced that they would step down from their royal duties last week.

With this agreement, they will no longer receive public money and will pay back their house renovation money.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family,” said the Queen statement read.

This is a breaking news. Here you will find new developments.

