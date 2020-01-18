advertisement

On the same page. Prince Harry. Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth the second are reportedly “pleased” with the consent of the Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex to step down as senior members of the royal family.

“All discussions were friendly and constructive and everyone involved was satisfied with the result,” said Harper Bazaar’s royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted on Saturday January 18.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan will surrender their titles as Royal Highness and Royal Highness and will officially end their royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flyby of Royal Air Force aircraft fly over Buckingham Palace in London, UK on July 10, 2018. Matt Dunham / AP / Shutterstock

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the UK.”

The statement added: “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

The Queen, 93, announced in a statement on Saturday her support for her grandson, wife and 8 month old son Archie.

“After months of discussions and more recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family together,” says the monarch’s statement. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

She added: “I would like to thank you for your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

Harry and Meghan officially announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family on January 8 and become “financially independent”. They also announced their intention to split their time between the UK and North America.

Scobie reports that her new roles, which will take effect in spring 2020 but could be reviewed in a year, will continue to include support for the Queen and participation in some royal engagements such as Trooping the Color.

They will continue to work with their patronages, but three of Harry’s military patronages are expected to end. Harry will also give up his title as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

Harry’s father, Prince Charleswill fund the operating costs of the Sussexes from the private ownership of the Duchy of Cornwall, which the 71-year-old Prince of Wales owns.

The royal correspondent of the sun Emily Andrews On Saturday, the Duchy of Cornwall Estate reported that the couple currently donate nearly $ 3 million annually. According to the Sussex Royal official website, Charles currently pays 95 percent of Harry and Meghan’s operating costs.

