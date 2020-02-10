Princess Anne has recently assumed the role of Prince Harry in the Royal Marines. The Times has reported that Anne will be the first Royal Marines female general captain.

It is Prince Phillip who is said to want Anne in the role after Harry took it from him in 2017.

Princess Anne already has a number of military roles and will likely be given the opportunity to be the first woman in the role to make history.

Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down as senior royals in early January.

This was made public along with her decision to live in North America.

The details of their new roles have yet to be released and are likely to be discussed behind the scenes.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Health: The Treatment Duke Receives To Fight Shock Disease

However, one expert has suggested two royals who are likely to take more responsibility if Harry and Meghan step down.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey said hello! Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could rise. He said: “It is quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie are now preferred – if they are ready to be preferred.”

Not surprisingly, Prince William is one of the kings to take on a new role.

Kensington Palace issued a statement entitled: “The Lord High Commissioner’s job is to maintain the relationship between the state and the Church. The longstanding tradition of appointing a Lord High Commissioner began in the second half of the 16th century.

“The person nominated for the role is a Scottish figure whose appointment is based on merit and contribution to society.”

“I think she would like to do more and would like to step on the plate and take on more tasks when asked.”

The Royal Twitter account has already highlighted Sophie’s work at several events this year, including the Duke of Edinburgh Award Women’s Network Forum.

The tweets from the report read: “The forum brings together a cross-industry group of high-level representatives from various organizations and companies to promote gender balance and gender equality in the workplace.

“Girls from secondary schools across London shared their career goals with The Countess and their mentors and discussed the steps they are taking to achieve their goals.”