Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began collecting money weeks after leaving the royal family.

The now defunct Royals appeared on Thursday, February 7th, at an event by J. P. Morgan at the 1st Miami Hotel in South Beach, Florida. RadarOnline.com can confirm this.

According to an insider, this is the first of many lectures for the couple that are expected to emerge from their partnership with J.P. Morgan, one of the country’s largest investment banks, is making millions.

The source told Radar that 35-year-old Harry was speaking at the event for about 30 minutes while 38-year-old Meghan was watching. “He talked about the mental health and the effects of his mother’s death on him,” said the insider.

J. P. Morgan declined Radar’s request for comment.

Harry and Meghan tried to keep their appearance under the radar at the exclusive event and to arm themselves with certainty.

Page six reported the news first.

Radar readers know that after the holidays, the Sussexers announced their plans to leave the monarchy and live a more independent life.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we decided to initiate a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” she said. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully represent Her Majesty The Queen.”

Buckingham Palace sources previously told radar that Queen Elizabeth the second was blind to her testimony and was not satisfied with her decision. Finally, however, she came over and shared her own statement that supported her decision.

Archie’s parents have been incarcerated in a $ 14 million property on Vancouver Island, Canada, since Thanksgiving.

While visiting Miami, Meghan’s best friend’s husband, Misha Noonoois said to have offered them accommodation in the closed Malibu colony called “Billionaire’s Beach”.

Since Meghan and Harry fled the palace, they have received a lot of backlash on social media. The fans accuse them of disregarding the crown in order to become “Hollywood famous”.

Rumors have since swirled that the couple is looking for a home in Los Angeles.