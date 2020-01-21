Prince Harry lands in Canada to join Meghan reports

advertisement

Prince Harry reportedly arrived in Canada to be reunited with his wife Meghan and son Archie.

Recordings from the Daily Mail newspaper showed the Duke of Sussex as he left the asphalt at Vancouver International Airport after flying from London Heathrow Airport.

It is assumed that the flight was 15 minutes late.

Reportedly, two guards met Harry and escorted him to a blackout van before taking him to Vancouver Island to join his family.

Critics have accused the couple of turning their back on the monarchy to enjoy the freedom to enter into commercial ventures.

Harry and Meghan will soon cease to be members of the royal family and will stop using their HRH titles after they have made a deal with the queen to resign as senior royals.

Earlier today it was reported that Prince Harry was “desperate” to see his eight-month-old son, Archie.

The Duke of Sussex completed what is understood as part of his last royal duties at the UK-Africa summit before he goes to Canada to be reunited with his wife, Meghan and son, Archie.

Meghan returned to Canada ten days ago to join Archie, who stayed behind after the family spent their Christmas vacation there.

