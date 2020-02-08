Prince Harry is said not to have regretted giving up his leadership role in the British royal family to move to Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. Harry spoke at the JPMorgan-sponsored Alternative Investment Summit in Miami this week. This was his first appearance since Queen Elizabeth II officially announced how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would “resign” from the family last month. The prince was introduced by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, who has a close relationship with the couple.

In addition to the “Megxit” topic, Harry also spoke about the effects of the death of his mother Princess Diana on his life.

“Harry talked about mental health and how he’s been on therapy for the past three years to overcome the trauma of losing his mother,” said a source. “He talked about how his childhood events affected him and that he spoke to a psychologist.”

According to the source, Harry said leaving the royal duties “was very difficult for him” and Markle did not regret the decision “because he wants to protect his family”.

“He doesn’t want Meghan and her son Archie to go through what he did as a kid,” the source said.

Another source said that Markle and Harry were flown to the conference on a private jet and lived in a private villa owned by Markle’s friend Serena Williams in Palm Beach.

The lecture probably also brought Markle and Harry a big paycheck. British branding expert Mark Borkowski told Page Six that the couple could have paid at least $ 500,000 plus expenses. Borkowski also believes Markle and Harry are out to sign a Netflix production contract, much like a former president, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama.

In the meantime, King’s friendship with Markle and Harry brings them into the race to get the first interview with the couple since “Megxit”. There were rumors that Ellen DeGeneres could get it, but those rumors were shot down.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II published a statement outlining how the Sussexes left the royal family, at least in an official capacity.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” the statement said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have faced through intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

As part of the deal, Markle and Harry will not receive any sovereign grant funds the family receives from the British government. This means that from now on they will have “financial independence”.

Photo credit: Getty Images