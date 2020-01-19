advertisement

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After the Duke of Sussex officially resigned a step from the royal family, he is simply delighted to start over.

“Harry can’t wait to leave the UK. He already had a farewell party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited to start over as a” normal person, “an insider told Closer Weekly exclusively. “He looked tired and was pretty grim, which is understandable given what he’s been through in the past few weeks. He has no regrets about moving and is flying to Canada next week to reunite with Meghan. He has Meghan and [Son] Archie gone mad since they separated. “

So after the royal couple made their big announcement Queen Elizabeth who showed their support for the couple’s decision. “After months of discussions and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family together,” said the chief monarch in a statement on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family.”

The Queen went on to write down all the harsh reviews Meghan and Harry had received. “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.” Prince PhilipContinued his wife.

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a family member. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

Even if not everyone agrees with the famous duo’s decision, it seems as if they will at least have the support of the queen through all ups and downs.

