Maybe it takes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Some time to get used to their new surroundings, but one thing is clear: the Duke was ready to do anything to improve his life with his family.

“Initially, Harry wanted to keep his HRH title, but willingly gave it up to live a simple life – this messed up in meetings,” a source told Closer Weekly exclusively. “From now on, Harry and Meghan will only be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Prince WilliamHis brother may no longer have this title, but some things remain the same – like his generosity.

“They will continue to work for charity, but they will no longer have to report to the queen,” added the insider. However, the 93-year-old senior monarch continues to support the couple’s decision to withdraw from the royal family.

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” said the Queen in a statement on Saturday, January 18, that Archie will always be very loved members of my family his. “

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life,” she continued. “I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a family member. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

Joel C. Ryan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Harry is also looking forward to a new chapter in his life with his wife and son Archie. “Harry can’t wait to leave the UK. He’s already had a farewell party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited to start over as a” normal person, “another insider told Closer. “He looked tired and was pretty grim, which is understandable given what he’s been through in the past few weeks. He has no regrets about moving and is flying to Canada next week to reunite with Meghan. He has Meghan and [Son] Archie gone mad since they separated. “

We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for Harry and Meghan!

