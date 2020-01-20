Prince Harry focuses on 'powerful media'

advertisement

Prince Harry has focused on journalists who have dissected his life since the day he was born, because he regretted the way he had to resign his royal duties.

In a personal speech referring to his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident while she was being chased by paparazzi, Harry said Sunday that he had “no other option” than to leave while he and his wife, Meghan, were looking for a more peaceful life.

advertisement

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took care of me,” Harry said during a dinner in London for Sentebale, his African-based charity that supports young people with HIV. “You have been looking forward to me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And my hope is that our collective support for each other may one day be more powerful because it is so much bigger than just us.”

The comments were Harry’s first public comments since Saturday night, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the conditions under which the prince and his wife run away from most royal duties, give up public funding, and try to become financially independent. The couple are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Palace.

READ MORE:

* Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly made up for it

* “There was no other option”: Prince Harry talks about leaving the royal role

* Prince Harry is part of a long tradition of “reserve heirs” who are frustrated by their roles

The Queen’s statement said the agreement reached after crisis talks was a “constructive and supportive way forward”.

Harry condemned the media in his emotional speech.

But Harry’s speech made it clear that the couple had not had the desire to continue some royal duties while they became independent.

“Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible,” he said.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to that,” he added. “The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not made lightly. It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but like this, there really was no other option. “

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Self-proclaimed royal superfan John Loughrey reads The Sun outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Harry, 35, has in the past made no secret of his contempt for British gossip magazines, with both he and Meghan filing lawsuits against news agencies last fall. At the time, Harry gave an interview with parallels between his wife’s treatment and the media frenzy that contributed to his mother’s death.

Harry praised his grandmother, the queen and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in recent months. He called the decision to change jobs and continent “a leap of faith” and said he hopes the move will allow him and his family to achieve a “more peaceful life.”

According to the deal announced Saturday, Harry and Meghan will stop using their “royal highness” titles this spring and will lose all access to public funds once they stop performing official functions.

advertisement